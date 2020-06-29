At 6 p.m. tonight, June 29, there will be a special closed session meeting of the Windsor Town Council to conference with legal counsel over the lawsuit filed last week, stating that during an incident with Windsor police in July 2019 La’Marcus McDonald’s civil rights were violated. McDonald’s suit names the town of Windsor, three individual police officers, the county of Sonoma and Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick.
For details on the agenda go to https://windsor-ca.granicus.com/DocumentViewer.php?file=windsor-ca_c7b6a6866135b18a82c6dfd09ee18999.pdf&view=1.
