The Windsor Unified School District (WUSD) Board of Trustees is meeting July 7 at 5:30 p.m. to authorize the election of school board members in the fall 2020 election.
Currently, there are two WUSD School Board Trustees whose terms end on Dec. 7, 2020. Therefore, the WUSD is required to provide “Specifications of the Election Order” in compliance with California Education Code Section 5322.
At the meeting a resolution will presented to identify the date of election, the purpose of the election and the names of the incumbents and their terms.
Furthermore, the resolution is required to include information regarding a Statement of Qualifications, specifying the party responsible for the cost in publishing a Statement of Qualifications, the required time for payment, the payment process and the maximum number of words allowable for a Statement of Qualifications. In addition, the resolution includes the resolution method for any tie vote.
This resolution must be passed by 123 days prior to the election, and forwarded to the Sonoma County Office of Education.
The open session of this meeting will be streamed live to Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/WindsorUnified/ and also on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTC8qiAOAh8Qd77KSW7c8wA
Comments will only be taken during public comment. If you wish to make a comment during public comment, please email Jenny Cox at jcox@wusd.org, the subject line should read, Public Comment for Special Board Meeting, July 7.
The length of the emailed comment should be three minutes which is customarily allowed for verbal comments which is approximately 400 words. If your emailed comment is received by 4 p.m. on July 7, it will be provided to the trustees, and made publicly available under public comment. Every effort will be made to read emails received after that time, but the district cannot guarantee such emails will be read during the meeting, although they will still be included in the administrative record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.