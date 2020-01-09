Community Development Director Jessica Jones didn’t have a lot of good news to offer the Windsor Town Council at the Dec. 18 meeting when she delivered the annual growth report.
The presentation covered building permit activity, application activity, “pipeline” units summary, allocation review, Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) review for 2019 and new housing legislation for last year and this coming year which may effect next year’s report.
By the numbers
According to Jones, 84 new units were issued building permits, comprised of 14 single-family homes (10 Portello/Victoria Oaks, 4 Trione Circle), 10 accessory dwelling units and 60 multi-family affordable (Veterans Village).
However, only one new unit, an accessory dwelling unit (ADU), was “finaled” in 2019, with an estimated population increase to the town of three. This is the lowest number in years, down from 40 in 2017, and three in 2018.
In 2019, three building applications for a total of 405 units (three of which are listed as affordable) were approved, two were submitted for a total of 186 units (although one of these, the 157 unit Revel Windsor project has since been officially withdrawn), and two are pending for a total of 254 units.
There are 1,773 units in the “pipeline,” 1,054 of which are approved, 92 are in the review process, and 627 are pending with no application yet submitted. The largest project in that pipeline are the 387 units at Vintage Oaks, the proposed apartment complex across from the Town Green.
Of those pipeline units 482 (27%) are single-family homes, 981 (55%) are multi-family homes, and 310 (18%) are assisted living units. Sixty-three percent are “in-fill” and 37% are “edge.” One hundred and nine of the units are “affordable to lower-income households.”
“That number sounds like a lot for a town our size,” Jones said. “But I want to bring us back to reality — the number of actually issued permits is a much lower number. We’re seeing an average of 24 permits a year.
Reflecting on housing needs
Of significant concern going forward is the state of the RHNA allocation, the total number of new homes the Bay Area needs to build — and how affordable those homes need to be — in order to meet the housing needs of people at all income levels. Each cycle, which lasts eight years, a number is created that distributes a share of the region’s housing need to each city, town and county in the region. Each local government must then update the Housing Element of its general plan to show the locations where housing can be built and the policies and strategies necessary to meet the community’s housing needs.
Many municipalities, including Windsor, have failed to meet their number for many years. In Windsor’s case, since 2015, they have only built 60 of the required 120 very low income units, none of the 65 required low income units, 19 of the 67 required moderate income units and 86 of the required 188 above moderate income units. In all, of the 440 required units since 2015, Windsor has only built 165 of them.
The new cycle will start in 2022, and all signs are pointing to the future numbers being “significantly” higher than the current cycle, according to Jones, and penalties for not meeting them are expected to increase substantially given Gov. Gavin Newsom’s priorities.
Going forward, new state housing legislation coming in 2020 will create a new preliminary application process, limit the ability of municipalities to change zoning to reduce density, reduce processing time for application, freeze development fees at the level of the preliminary application period and create additional density bonuses for affordable housing.
In addition, even more restrictions on ADU construction will be removed, including allowing them to be multi-family units, no longer requiring the property owner to live on-site, eliminating impact fees for structures under 750 square feet, and allowing the units to be sold separately.
There was a brief discussion, prompted by Councilmember Sam Salmon about the allocation system Windsor has used for the past few years, which Salmon says is difficult to understand and not useful given the realities of the current situation. While most of the council agreed, and there was even a lengthy discussion as the members themselves tried to understand the difference between banking and rolling over unbuilt units, no particular movement was made on changing the system.
No one stepped forward for public comment, but Mayor Dominic Foppoli announced his desire to have a strong conversation amongst the board. “This is something I think we should talk about. I don’t care if you are the biggest anti-growth person ever, having one unit completed is ridiculous. It’s mot even close to what it needs to be for kids being able to stay here. I hope instead of our traditional method, we can have a real conversation and jump back and forth.”
“The term housing crisis is used rather freely, and I’m not sure that I can identify a housing crisis when I don’t understand the dynamic of why housing isn’t being built,” said Salmon. “They tend to say it must be local government is part of the housing crisis, but yet we see here we have houses for sale that are unable to be built because there’s not buyers. We have approved 800 units or so some of them have been approved for four years now, and not being built.
“I guess my problem is in response to the housing crisis we may lose the ability to develop community and that’s what makes a town,” he continued. “This is our worst year yet, we had one unit finalized, and were supposed to be guilty? The state doesn’t question wages, or developers profits, or the interest on construction loans.”
Foppoli and all the council members agreed with the concern that towns like Windsor may lose their ability to control and manage projects if they can’t hit their numbers.
“Part of my concern about us not figuring out a solution, is they get one type of housing only, whatever pencils out the most,” said Foppoli. “Eventually state will come in and say development is by right, if it meets zoning.”
Bruce Okrepkie felt that the challenge lays in affordability as well as a lack of support from current residents in Sonoma County. “Two years ago, Santa Rosa had a ballot initiative for affordable housing, and the voters decided to pay for parks instead, by their vote.”
Okrepkie went on to point out that significant changes in local markets have occurred as well, everything from increases in fees that require an expenditure of $50-$60,000 just to “put a shovel in the ground” to the demographics of the developers of themselves.
“In the 80s, the housing business had people in their 30s and 40s able to purchase land and build. Now (people) have to have millions, and we don’t have young guys who can do it, they’re all in their late 50s and early 60s. That’s also why we see developers coming in from the outside, because they’ve got bigger money.”
“It’s frustrating that nothing is building,” said Esther Lemus. “Even if the term housing crisis is overused, housing is not being provided. I don’t know the answer, I wish I did.”
There was also a discussion amongst the council about the notion of “affordability by design” and the improvements in manufactured and modular housing that could allow a lower price point for affordable housing. They also discussed how the recent implosion of local housing non-profits like Habitat for Humanity and Burbank Housing have significantly derailed projects not just in Windsor, but also around the county.
“And keep in mind, we’re having this discussion at the height of a great economy,” added Foppoli. “What happens if there is a recession?”
Town Manager Ken MacNab made a proposal that he admitted would likely be unpopular. “Under the heading of creative ideas of how to help more, I’m going to say something I’ll probably regret,” he said. “My understanding is the origins of the Growth Management Ordinance (GMO) were when we had runaway growth. And now, we’re clearly not in a time of runaway growth, even in a strong economy. This ordinance and this premise that we might see hundreds of units coming forward doesn’t have much bearing now on whether we can move forward.
“When we start asking projects to come forward to get council, HCD doesn’t like that, they see it as a constraint on housing,” he continued. “Where I’m going is if the council isn’t seeing a benefit and we’re thinking we won’t have hundreds of units coming forward we may want to suspend the GMO for the time being, because we’re just not seeing the projects coming forward.”
“It might freak people out if we just suspend it,” responded Foppoli. “But truth is, there is no market for it now. But it would make a horrible headline that would be misconstrued. ‘Windsor does away with all growth control.’”
In the end, the council voted unanimously to accept the report, and voted in favor of rolling over the allocations, with Salmon voting against it, on the principal that he doesn’t understand the system and would like to see it changed.
Public comment highlights challenges for the coming year
Two public comments at the Dec. 18 meeting stood out, identifying topics, which will surely be a part of the council’s work for 2020.
The first was from Peter Stafford, responding to the news that the long-anticipated placement into trust of the Lytton Band of Pomo Indian land in western Windsor.
“I hope that even though it’s not strictly in the town’s jurisdiction, that at least on a once monthly basis, for purposes of courtesy of information to the residents of the town of Windsor, the council will have some type of brief report on the status of the Rancheria’s development,” he said. “Because what is contemplated is a 147 unit housing development, a 200 room resort and a 200,000 case winery. Now, I’m not necessarily opposed to those things but a whole lot depends on how and where and when they are implemented, and obviously everybody in Windsor has a big stake in that. If you could report to the community on a monthly basis what the status of those things are or where the areas are residents can have some input into those, process the residents would be appreciative.”
The other comment of things to come was a impassioned statement from Erica Copenhaver who admitted her statement would “not be super popular” as she expressed her distress and concern for the growing homeless situation in Windsor and beyond. She stated that the concerns she was expressing on behalf of herself and her neighborhood of young families.
“I live here, but work in the city of Santa Rosa, so I’ve been seeing a lot for a long time. I’m concerned (with things) here in our town, especially in the Walmart and Home Depot area,” she said. “The vast majority of folks, if not all the folks coming here are coming in from Santa Rosa and other outlying areas, some not even in California. I’m deeply concerned for safety and welfare of the families here in Windsor, my children, our children and all the tax paying residents who live here and business owners who sustain our local economy.”
She went on to outline her concerns over illegal sex trafficking in the Walmart area, and the fact that city and county codes against illegal camping are not being enforced. She also took aim at the non-profits built around managing the homeless population.
“This county has more per capita charitable organizations that anywhere else, which is amazing. While homelessness is a nationwide problem, (it’s a) huge problem here because they know the social programs are here. Most homeless organizations are paid to advocate, it is a business in the county at this point. People, not from our community are taking advantage of our good will at the expense of our own programs.”
She finished with a fiery warning. “If this problem persists, you won’t see the end of me. I will not stand by and allow my town to be another Santa Rosa, San Francisco or Berkeley. I will not allow my town to be overrun by drug and alcohol abusers, sex traffickers, thieves, vandalizers and those who leave behind human waste and drug needles wherever they roam. I please ask that something be done and our laws, codes and regulations be enforced.”
Requirements of the Brown Act do not allow councilmembers to respond to public comment during the meeting.
