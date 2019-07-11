What a blast — The sixth annual Windsor Kaboom! on July 3 was a celebration of music, patriotism and Windsor spirit. The evening kicked off with a performance by the School of Rock student band, followed by the Pat Jordan Band and finishing up with a rousing performance by the Scotty Mac band. The U.S. Army presenting of colors served a backdrop to a performance of the National Anthem, sung by Windsor’s Sharie Collins before an epic fireworks show lit up the night sky above Kesier Park. The event is put on by Town of Windsor and the Active 20-30 club of Santa Rosa, and emcee duties for the evening were shared between Mayor Dominic Foppoli and Froggy 92.9’s Dano.
Photos Heather Bailey
