After realignment challenges, school year off to a strong start
When Windsor schools started back up on Aug. 14 it was a day of firsts at Mattie Washburn.
As the home of the schools littlest learners, it was the first day of school ever for some of the students. For the second graders it was the first day of school at their old campus following the closure of Windsor Creek Elementary. And for principal Julie Stearn, it was her first day at the helm of the school she’s always thought of as home.
Stearn is a local girl, growing up in Petaluma and starting her education career there as a kindergarten teacher 22 years ago. She taught all over the country as her husband’s job in the Special Forces had them on the move for several years, but when it came time to settle down and raise their family, Stearn brought them back to Sonoma County and they landed in Windsor.
“I got a job at Mattie teaching first grade, and I was here for quite a few years and then we had that unfortunate time where they made it to 30 in a class, so there was the ‘bump,’” Stearn remembered. “So, I was bumped over to Windsor Creek and I taught third grade for four years, and then that principal retired. I was getting my administrative credential so then I got to become the principal at Windsor Creek.
“Then (this year) we closed the school down — we’re at our lowest enrollment — and then this principal decided to retire, so I’m starting to get a complex here or something,” she continued with a laugh. “But it truly came full circle. She retired and we closed that school over there and came back and truthfully it does feel like coming home. I never wanted to leave Mattie Washburn when that happened. It’s a special, magical place.”
The elementary school reorganization was controversial, and was the subject of heated school board and town hall meetings. Rather than focus on the reasons behind the closure, Stearn worked to be a support to her staff and families who felt blindsided by the news.
“When we first heard about it, it was devastating,” she said. “We really prided ourselves on creating a family feel, not just with our families, but with staff ... so one of the first things that went through our head when finding out that second grade would go one way and third grade the other, it was a feeling like a divorce. And, especially when they announced that I was coming over here the third grade really felt like they don’t get to be with mom anymore, so it was devastating.
“It was an emotional roller coaster and everybody was going through different feelings at different times, so I felt like I needed to just really be the support for anybody who was going through the different things and I felt like they really did come to me. We had tears, we had laughter, we had tears again,” she said.
While Stearn stated she understood the need for the reorganization, the suddenness of the decision was confusing for her.
“We felt that it was a bit out of left field, we felt like give us one more year. We understand enrollment’s down, we understand budgets, we understand money,” she said. “We were just not understanding why it was going so quick.”
Stearn felt that way especially in light of future construction plans at Mattie, which would see a new building with eight additional classrooms completed for the 2020-21 school year. As there are eight second-grade classes, Stearn said, it made sense to wait so that everything was finished and teachers would only have to move rooms once.
Still, when the order came down, Stearn and her staff went to work, and the first day of school went off without a hitch.
“We knew how much work goes into packing up a classroom, moving it all and then starting a new classroom and it has been much bigger of an endeavor than we ever thought and everyone is exhausted,” admitted Stearn. “I can’t speak enough of my team ... We were ready here with smiles on day one, these kiddos would never know the difference, but do we know the difference? Yes, little things, boxes everywhere, my staff room isn’t decorated the way I love to have it decorated, but my staff? I tell you I am the luckiest principal because I tell you they know what they are doing and it’s fantastic.”
Stearn brought along all the second-grade staff from Windsor Creek including eight teachers, a health tech and a computer lab instructor, as well as some of her para educators, her office staff of three and her day custodian. She’s spent a fair bit of her summer bringing all of the Mattie Washburn staff, new and old, together in outings and exercises to get to know each other better.
For Stearn, her move from the classroom to the principal’s office allowed her to have even greater impact on a larger number of kids.
“I absolutely loved the classroom and there are so many aspects that I miss ... but I saw that I could touch more kids than just the 24 in a year. I could really play a roll in 400, 500 kids’ lives and that has proven true.”
Coming back to Mattie has also allowed Stearn to remember why she does what she does.
“It’s the kids,” she said. “I forget how the little guys are even a little more different, the smiles on their faces when they see their teacher, or myself, the wonderment, ‘oh my gosh this is school’ and making it a fun place. I absolutely adore them, hands down, it’s all about the kids.
“I started in kindergarten, it’s where my roots were, but I loved the second and third graders, that was my perfect little world, but I was like, ‘I forgot how sweet and innocent the little guys are.’ They don’t get my jokes though,” she finished with a laugh.
