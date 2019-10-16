The Rotary International clubs of north Sonoma County recently combined forces and their treasuries to support a new medical outreach program at Reach For Home, the local homeless advocacy and services nonprofit organization. The clubs included Cloverdale, Healdsburg Noon, Healdsburg Sunrise and individual members of the Windsor club. The combined grant of $14,400 will support a mobile health and wellness program being launched by Reach For Home. The grant will purchase computers and software to track outreach efforts and dispensed medical services. Pictured at the recent check presentation from left is Jack Ragsdale, Rotary District 5130; Jeanne Herschede, member of Healdsburg Noon; Lance Cottrell, president of Healdsburg Sunrise; Colleen Carmichael, executive director of Reach For Home,; Paul Frechette, president of Healdsburg Noon; Bob Cox, immediate past president of Cloverdale Rotary; and, Ken Moulton, of Windsor Rotary.
PHOTO BY RICK TANG
