The Windsor Garden Club's popular October Succulent Pumpkin Sale has moved online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual fundraiser for the nonprofit club traditionally takes place at Windsor Farmers' Market in late October. It supports the Town Green Community Garden and scholarships for Windsor graduates.
This year, the club has created an online store where customers can order and pay for the succulent-decorated pumpkins. The sale dates are Sept. 25 to Oct. 12. The location for pickup will be emailed to customers after their online purchase. Customers will then choose and pick them up in Windsor between Monday, Oct. 26 and Thursday, Oct. 29.
"We really depend on the pumpkin sales to fund a lot of our programs," said club president Teresa Hendrix. "But we wanted to keep our members and our customers safe this year. So, we created the online store. Pickup will be outdoors, and socially distanced."
You can find the store on the Windsor Garden Club website at the www.windsorgardenclub.org/shop.
Shoppers can choose from mini-pumpkins ($10), small pumpkins ($18), medium pumpkins $(25), large pumpkins ($50) and jumbo pumpkins ($75). Individual pumpkin designs and succulents will vary.
For questions or details, email officers@windsorgardenclub.org
