On July 17, in response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s announcement of new guidelines on the re-opening of schools, the Windsor Unified School District and Superintendent Jeremy Decker released a letter that stated that Windsor would be beginning the school year in distance learning.
“This is a follow up to the letter I sent earlier this week. As I said in that letter, Sonoma County has been placed on a state watch list, following a large spike in cases of COVID-19,” said the letter. “The implications of being on that watch list weren’t immediately clear for Sonoma County schools, however after an announcement today by Governor Gavin Newsom, the implications were clarified. School districts within Sonoma County will be restricted to distance learning only while the county remains on the watch list. The announcement by the governor represents a significant shift from local school district control of reopening efforts, to statewide directives meant to address the health and safety concerns presented by a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases statewide.”
Schools and districts have been asking for specific guidance rather than open-ended guidelines from the state, and most have been pleased to have the information.
“WUSD along with SCOE and the other school districts in Sonoma County have emphasized the need to use the best state and local health guidance available in order to prioritize student health and safety. To this end, I am glad to see the direction provided today, which marks the beginning of the California Department of Public Health playing a stronger role in setting the criteria for reopening and operating schools under COVID-19,” said Decker’s letter. “I appreciate that the new directives provide specific guidance — not only for when to close, but also for determining when it is safe to reopen. Schools need this level of detailed guidance in order to provide the students, families, and staff with the reassurance that clear safety protocols are in place to protect their health.”
While this does provide more specific guidance, it also demonstrates the ever-changing landscape of information that has become part and parcel of the pandemic.
“I know that these new directives, while helpful, present yet another change in the information that you have been receiving this summer, and that this could create some confusion and frustration,” said Decker in the letter. “However, if there's been one consistency during this ever-changing situation, it's been the need to be flexible and make adjustments based on changing conditions. WUSD will continue to be nimble and adapt based on the best available guidance of state and local health experts.”
But the bottom line is that distance learning will have to start the year.
“WUSD will continue to work closely with SCOE and other local school leaders to interpret these directives and how they impact the plans that we have been diligently creating throughout the summer. Since Sonoma County is on the state watch list, all schools will need to begin the school year in the distance learning portion of their plans. This is consistent with the direction that most local school districts were already planning to take,” said the letter.
Decker and other Sonoma County superintendents will be meeting with Sonoma County Superintendent, Dr. Steve Herrington, in the coming week to discuss this new guidance in detail.
“WUSD is committed to serving families with high-quality instruction and supports, regardless of the current conditions under COVID-19,” Decker’s letter concludes.
