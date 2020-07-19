On July 16, a domestic violence call morphed into a car chase through Windsor, that terminated in the parking lot between Home Depot and Office Depot.
“The Sonoma Sheriff’s Helicopter ‘Henry-1’ assisted Sheriff’s patrol deputies with apprehending a fleeing felony domestic violence/assault with a deadly weapon suspect in the Windsor area. After leading deputies on a brief vehicle, followed by a foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody and subsequently booked into the Sonoma County Jail,” said a statement from the Sheriff’s department.
According to the department, the suspect is Jason Cass, 31 years old and transient. He is currently being held in the Sonoma County Jail for: assault with a deadly weapon (felony), domestic violence (felony), battery with serious bodily injury (felony), evading arrest (felony) and obstructing/resisting a peace officer (misdemeanor).
Cass’ bail was set at $35,000.
Video from Henry-1 of the pursuit can be found at https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=276533636776065.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.