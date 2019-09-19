Permanence—At the Sept. 10 meeting of the Windsor Unified School District Board of Trustees the board and administrators took time out to acknowledge those teachers who had achieved permanent tenured status with the district. On hand to receive their acknowledgement were Kimberle Hoff, Catherine Miroballi, Jillan Humphrey, Heather Kristensen, Amanda Horsburgh, Sherri Rodriguez, Emily Gholson and Shanae Munro. Also receiving tenure but not on hand were Ryan Hole, Karen Brown, Henry Hasegawa and Kenzie Holcomb.
Photo Heather Bailey
