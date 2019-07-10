A Texas high school administrator with a unique resume and an extensive background in education will take the reins as Windsor High School’s new principal this year.
Lamar Collins comes to Windsor High School from Ft. Worth Texas where he was an assistant principal and a principal for the last five years.
“Through a very extensive process and a very enthusiastic panel we were able to get Lamar to come here to Windsor. Dr. Collins comes to us from central Texas where he was an administrator at the high school level for five years and a teacher of biology and an athletic coach,” said Windsor Unified School District Superintendent Brandon Krueger.
Bringing many different avenues of experience to the table, Collins is also known for his motivational speaking work on educational issues and student/adult relationships and his radio talk show, which covers similar topics.
Collins is also a veteran of the United State Army and was also an administrator in the healthcare industry.
He received his Doctorate of Education degree at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, his master’s in public administration from Texas State University and his bachelor’s degree in biology and exercise science from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Collins took over for former Windsor High School principal Stacy Desideri on July 1.
Desideri announced her departure in May and cited another career opportunity as the cause for her leaving.
According to a Windsor Unified School District press release, “While there was concern about finding an exceptional leader to continue growing the successful programs and opportunities for students at WHS, the process was fruitful and brought forward a solid and impressive group of viable candidates. One candidate clearly rose to the top for all stakeholder representatives involved in the interview process.”
Krueger said the district is delighted in welcoming Collins to the Windsor High School community.
“Everybody that I talked to in addition to the panel when I was doing my interview with folks in Texas raved about his ability to connect with kids, to connect with people,” Krueger said. “We are delighted to have (him).”
