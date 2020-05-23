How teachers and educational professionals feel about the coming cuts for schools
At a special budget workshop on May 20, harsh cuts were proposed following the governor’s announcement of significant funding cuts to schools in the wake of financial losses due to COVID-19. The story on that meeting and its outcome can be found here, but we wanted to offer some standalone words from three attending teachers and educators about what these coming cuts mean to them, that they shared in that meeting.
Sharon Ferrer, principal, Cali Calmecac Language Academy
The hardest thing for me to swallow is to accept — wholeheartedly —these cuts without fighting back, because I’m exhausted as an educator in this state and country to see continual cuts over and over and promises to refund what’s taken away and never reaching where we should be financially. But, at the same time expectations are that we continue as educators to give and do more and reach higher standards with less and less.
Quite honestly right now I’m feeling rather defeated. This is unfathomable to me. I don’t know how we are supposed to educate with the resources we have now, and then cutting this much? It’s overwhelming.
I realize this is reality and something we have to do, but if we put students first, we need to educate them in the basics first. So, that’s where our money has to go, reading, writing, math, social studies, the subject matters. But we’ll have a huge push for social emotional learning when we do get these kiddos back into classrooms, because we have a massive community-based trauma we have to deal with. It’s another area we’re going to have to funnel money into, not out of.
As unpopular as it is, we have to do cuts that don’t touch the educational parts of our schools. Transportation I would vote to cut, it will be difficult, but we’ll find a way. Sports I would cut because need kids to stay in school and learn and we have to be looking where we can cut in order to preserve education. We have to look at it through that lens and only that lens.
A furlough of five days is acceptable and people will be willing to swallow that, but I think this is a bigger conversation for me, because I feel like education is getting hit again when it shouldn’t, and the expectations are just growing. I don’t know what else to say, it really is unfathomable to me that this is happening and the state is not stepping in to bail us out like it would other industries. This is the foundation of our country and if we don’t start speaking out and raising a bit of hell — or a lot — I don’t see how we can overcome this much reduction and maintain the sanity and patience and love that our teachers have and provide an education that is up to par.
This comment will be pretty controversial, and I agree 100% that sports are important part of a child’s growth and experience. But, in such a tight situation, between educating youth and providing sports programs, the choice has to be educating our youth. In some ways it’s almost a welcome, because it lets us show our outrage that we cannot even provide sports for our children in the schools because we don’t have enough money. So I think by shying away from some of the outrage it gets in the way of the voice we need to have in order to allow our state and our country to understand that these kinds of cuts are unacceptable and detrimental to the education growth, the social growth, the physical growth, of our students.
I’m not angry, I’m indignant. (I don’t want) to have to accept this anymore. I’m not advocating for people to go scream in someone’s face, but rather insist on fair treatment and basic rights and assistance on equity. If the government is funneling money into private education, private education isn’t facing these cuts, public education is.
We are having to make decisions like what part of this student’s whole experience do you want to carve out. I don’t want to become complacent or encourage complacency. I’m not encouraging rage either, but I think for some students if you cut their librarian out you’re cutting their soul out, just as the football program for some, or in my case, if you had cut my science program, you would have been cutting my soul out.
I don’t think we’re in the place to judge what is best for each student. I think we’re in the place to make decisions to best meet as many needs as possible, because its gotten to the point of ridiculousness and unattainability and the state just keeps raising the expectations.
I want people to speak up when it’s uncomfortable. I highly respect all the people that work in our district office. I can’t imagine the conversations that had to take place around the table to come up with this list. I can’t even imagine it. Educators are being asked to sit down and say what part of your youth’s experience and life growth are you willing to sacrifice.
Eric Heitz, president of the Windsor Unified School District Board of Trustees and a teacher and athletic director in another district
I have been quiet tonight, because this is very upsetting and difficult for me. I have been in education since 1991; it’s the only job I’ve ever had.
The teacher in me says I really can’t do more. I can’t increase my class size, I already have 30 per class or 180 a day now, increasing that to 200, that’s difficult to ask. No, I don’t want my benefits taken away; they are some of the best parts of the compensation of the job. But, at the same time, I know cuts have to be made.
The governor spoke last week that 40% of the budget, right off the top, goes to education. If the state is not taking in revenue, even if it is not reducing the percentage, there’s less tax base right now. It makes it very difficult because it trickles down to all of us.
I’m also the athletic director at another district and to think of sports being cut is devastating. It’s a big part of my life and my students’ life. Music, special ed, all the things we talked about tonight, they’re emotional issues they’re part of peoples lives, they’re students day-to-day activities.
People are struggling, and when we do come back together those struggles will come to the surface. There are lots of issues out there, especially for young kids. To ask them to come back without their librarian or the bus driver who gives them a high five or a yard duty supervisor, that’s hard thing to ask.
I’m going to end there before I get even more emotional.
Lisa Saxon, Educational Services Director
From a personal and professional standpoint, I’m incensed that we’re here again. There’s not finger to point here, because we have a global pandemic. Who knew? Nonetheless, it hurts.
I think that our fundamental purpose, in terms of a school district and a nation, is to educate our youth. That’s what we’re charged with and that’s our responsibility. We need to look out for students from a cognitive perspective and an academic perspective, a social-emotional perspective and a physical perspective and we need to provide the very best program that we can with the dollars that we have.
I hope we will get some federal assistance and it will not be the draconian cuts currently looking at, because it feels unfathomable and undoable.
When I look at Windsor Unified and our current reality, as much as I hate it, I agree we have to keep our fundamental core programs. For our students, our duty, what we are charged to do and the piece to connect is the equity piece. It needs to not just be said it’s a priority; it needs to be a priority for every single one of our students. No matter who they are and what their background is.
I hope that we can not look at straight-across board cuts but have it based on needs of the students in front of us right now. I hope if we keep our foundational programs in place and have a responsibility to the students we serve and are trying to make college and career ready, I would hope also able to have a lens toward disproportionally effecting one group over another. That we are equitably distributing pain.
Do I support these adjustments? I don’t want to say I support any of them, but I think it’s a place to start.
