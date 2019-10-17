Annual WE Foundation fundraiser helps projects throughout the district
Project H.E.R.O. (Helping Everyone Receive Opportunities) is underway at Windsor schools, and there’s still time for you to be a part of it.
The annual fundraiser is done at each school site, with each school setting its own goals and projects for fundraising. While the fundraiser is facilitated by the Windsor Educational Foundation (WE Foundation) and donations are solicited on their website, students at each site are encouraged to come up with their own min-fundraising ideas and often will bring in their own spare change for donation.
This year, each site’s goals include:
At Mattie Washburn: Technology purchases to increase the number of iPads and Chromebooks in order to “increase students’ knowledge and proficiency with technology, and the school would also like to add flat screen monitors to classrooms for better presentations; classroom supplies purchases; and support for Volunteer Daycare which allows parents to comfortably volunteer in their child’s classroom while their younger children have a safe and fun place to stay. This frees them up to support their school age child without worrying about what to do with their younger child.
At Brooks Elementary: Technology growth including “dramatically building access to technology within each classroom, the library and also have funds for refurbishment, as well as continuing to support of a full time technology specialist in the Computer Lab; Kindness Counts social emotional learning tools; physical education/recess play equipment; and field trips, programs and assemblies. In addition, last year’s H.E.R.O. donations supported increased hours of the library specialist and they hope to keep that going this year.
At Windsor Middle School: Grade level field trips, including sixth graders attending Science Camp, seventh graders attedning an Overnight Safari at the Sacramento Zoo and eighth graders attending Six Flags Discovery Kingdom; equipment for the Makerspace currently under construction, a Music Careers Lab where students are able to explore careers in music and music production and take courses aligned with the Windsor High School Career and Technical Education pathway will be offered; and athletics, of which $9,000 per year is covered by Project H.E.R.O.
At Windsor High School: Athletics and the Visual and Performing Arts programs.
At the North County Consortium: (North County Consortium is comprised of seven school districts in north county providing services to students with moderate to severe disabilities ages 3 (preschool) to 22 (transition age). This is their first year being a part of Project H.E.R.O.) Participation in Special Olympics; monthly bowling outings; technology to help students communicate; supplies and shopping trips to help students learn the tools they need to live independently; and Family Information Nights to provide information on resources, conservatorship, housing, legal aide and many other topics related to caring for children with disabilities, and provide information to families to assist with child development, behavioral strategies in the home and community, parent and student rights and many other topics necessary for students and families.
If you would like to participate in Project H.E.R.O., a check or other donations can be dropped off at any WUSD site payable to the WE Foundation or go to https://windsorwe.org/project-hero/ and click on a school tab to donate to Project H.E.R.O. directly.
