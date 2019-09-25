Local Lions clubs have joined together for the fundraiser “AutumnFest” dinner to be held on Oct. 5 at 5 p.m. at the Windsor Community Center. The event benefits the Student Speaker Foundation, which provides the higher level prize money for the Student Speaker contest.
The Student Speaker contest is a California Statewide contest that starts at the club level and progresses through the Zone, Region and Area level contests to the Final MD-4 Contest. The contest promotes leadership and public speaking skills at the high school level and provides scholarship money for the winning students.
AutumnFest will feature a harvest dinner with a coastal flavor that includes clam chowder, prawns, tri-tip, potatoes and vegetables. Dinner entertainment will be provided. Dessert and coffee are included with the dinner and can be enjoyed while the winning tickets for the raffle are pulled. Dinner Tickets are $30 in advance. Table sponsorships are $100 and all raffle prize donations are appreciated and acknowledged at the event.
Tickets can be reserved by telephone at the advance purchase price of $30 through Oct. 1. Tickets are discounted for advance purchases and run higher at the door ($35). For more information or to reserve tickets or to make a donation, call: Beverlee Block, 707-843-6455 or Lucille Hynes, 707-838-4531.
-Submitted by Carol Rands, Windsor Lions Club
