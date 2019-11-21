Fire fundraiser — A mural to honor first responders during the Kincade Fire was donated to the Town of Windsor during the welcome home events. The mural was created by 17 teenage artists from the Bay Art Academy. Now the group is raising funds to help make sure everyone who participated in the in the fight against the Kincade Fire gets a copy. The mural, called “Together Above All,” is composed of 12 panels depicting firefighters creating a heart-shaped, protective arc of water over a pastoral scene of Sonoma County in the middle, and various firefighting scenes around the edges. The group would like to create a print of the mural and send one to each of the 506 fire stations who came to assist local fire agencies during the Kincade Fire. The cost is estimated to be around $65 per print. The young artists who created the mural are Emma Chen, Teresa Liang, Rachel Ding, Caroline Huang, Cody Reilly, Sam Sun, Ian Sun, Raymond Wang, YuYe Huang, Aurora Lee, Annie Lee, Isa Tardioli, Derek Zhou, Michelle Huang, Jonathon Liu, Jonathan Ling and Justin Wang. To learn more or to donate, go to http://www.togetheraboveall.com. Photo Heather Bailey
