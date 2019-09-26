Tasty — On Sunday, Sept. 22, the Windsor Certified Farmer’s Market celebrated the 15th annual Tomato and Pepper Fest. Food fans of all ages got to enjoy tasting over 30 varieties of tomatoes from local farms and local restaurants and groups peppered in a multitude of salsas. There were cooking activities for kids and a book sale at the library.
Photos Heather Bailey
