Good boy — According to a post on the Windsor Police Department Facebook Page, Windsor’s own Deputy Alan Collier and K-9 Mako had their first competition on July 27 at the Vallejo Police K-9 Trials. Collier and Mako placed second out of 27 teams in the Narcotic Building Searches division. Collier and Mako will be demonstrating some of their skills at the National Night Out event on Tuesday Aug. 6 at the Town Green.
Photos courtesy Windsor Police Department.
