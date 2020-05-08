Town offices to remain closed, weed abatement practices
Water conservation in Windsor
Elizabeth Cargay, the environmental program manager for the town of Windsor, has released some water wise ideas to help with this year’s lower rainfall.
“We are well into the warmer weather of spring and if you haven’t thought about your irrigation system in a while, now is the time,” said a statement from Cargay. “Saving water outdoors with your home’s irrigation system is easy — just remember to inspect, connect, direct and select.”
Inspect. Just turning on your irrigation system? Recently noticed broken sprinklers? Check for broken or damaged sprinkler heads to avoid wasting water.
Connect. Fix any breaks or leaks in your landscape or reach out to an irrigation professional for advice.
Direct. No need to water the sidewalk. If you see your sprinkler pointed towards the sidewalk or the driveway, aim it towards the landscape.
Select. A WaterSense labeled weather-based irrigation controller adjust watering schedules based on local weather and landscape conditions. Check out our irrigation controller brochure.
Schedule. Check that your irrigation controller is programmed correctly. If it’s a clock timer, make sure it is not programmed to water too often. Or set your WaterSense labeled irrigation controller to weather-based mode to prevent overwatering.
Town offices
In a statement, the town of Windsor has announced that its closure of its offices will continue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In response to continuing risks of exposure to the coronavirus (COVID- 19) and the recent extension of the Shelter-in-Place order by the Public Health Officer of Sonoma County, town offices will remain closed to the public until further notice.,” said the statement. “Facilities closed to the public include Town Hall, Public Works, the Community Center, the Senior Recreation Center and Huerta Gym. Town parks are available for walk-in or bike-in use, primarily for walking and jogging. Parking lots will still be closed as well as all facilities (picnic areas, dog park, skate park, tennis courts and restrooms).”
Though the offices are closed, essential services such as police, fire, water, sewer, trash collection and other vital functions will continue to be provided to the community. Essential government services will be carried out by employees working at home to the extent possible in accordance with orders from the county health officer.
“Town council and commission meetings will continue featuring video conferencing and telephonic conferencing technology that allows the town to adhere to social distancing requirements, follow the Governor’s Executive Order N-25-20 (which suspends certain requirements of the Brown Act), and provide a way for the public to provide public comment live during the meeting without attending in person,” said the statement.
Weed abatement
In a statement, the town of Windsor has addressed residents’ concerns about weed abatement on town property.
“It is that time of year when residents express concern about the unkempt appearance of town landscaping. Town staff takes great pride in their work and are eager to address the abundance of weeds in our parks and streetscapes,” the statement said. “This year has presented even more challenges with the current shelter-in-place health orders. Please know that staff and contractors are actively and systematically working through more than 120 acres of park land and 28 miles of streetscape to address weeds. Mother Nature has had her ‘thyme’ with us, now town staff need ‘thyme’ to catch up.”
While the pandemic has hampered some of the weed abatement activities, the passage in 2018 of an Integrated Pest Management Policy also has a role to play. The policy banned the use of high-risk synthetic pesticides. This policy eliminated the use of Round-Up (Glyphosate) and other synthetic pre-emergent herbicides previously relied on to control weeds. According to the town, the current bloom of weed growth on town-managed properties is in large part a consequence of the expected adjustment in weed abatement practices by staff as new techniques and products are put into use following adoption of the IPM policy.
“After the last few fire seasons, the town is focused on the importance of vegetation management,” said the statement. “Staff using these opportunities of park closures and limited park programming to address pruning and other projects critical to creating defensible space within the parks.”
In place of the Glyphosate, staff will be using an organic herbicide called Weed Zap or Weed Slayer. These brands rely on clove and cinnamon oil as active ingredients, often leaving a strong cinnamon scent after use. According to the town, they will continue to experiment with approved products or alternative practices to manage bedding and weed prone areas to achieve aesthetically acceptable results.
“We are asking all residents to be patient and understanding with town staff and contractors as we transition to new healthier systems for weed management,” said the statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.