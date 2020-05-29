Lighting and landscape districts, civic center project considered on June 3
The June 3 meeting of the Windsor Town Council is a return to “business as usual” in many ways, as the agenda is not dominated by COVID-related topics.
In the public hearing portion of the meeting, it’s time for the annual engineer’s report for the two Windsor Landscaping and Lighting Special Assessment Districts, as well as the engineer’s report for the Windsor 1982 Act Benefit Assessment District.
Under the regular calendar, the town will receive a report on recycled water use and storage study. There will also be a discussion of approving a professional services agreement with Adaptation International for the Climate Adaptation Plan in an amount not to exceed $265,590.
They will also be allocating the nonprofit grants for the year, though the amount available has been slashed as a result of the COVID-19 financial crisis.
The meeting will end with the town considering a resolution approving the first amendment of the Exclusive Negotiating Agreement with The Robert Green Company for the development of the civic center project. The proposed amendment would extend the time for performance of the obligations required during the Phase II period of the ENA by twelve months, with the “clock” resuming on May 5, 2021 to coincide with the date of the letter from the Windsor Unified School District expressing its interest in participating in the project.
The full agenda, plus instructions on how to watch or participate, can be found at https://windsor-ca.granicus.com/GeneratedAgendaViewer.php?view_id=2&event_id=1438.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.