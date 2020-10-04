Meeting will be held on Oct. 7 at 6 p.m.
The Windsor Town Council’s Oct. 7 regular meeting boasts a small agenda, with the only item being a follow-up presentation about city council direction given during a July 2 meeting about the Windsor Police Department’s (WPD) policing and use-of-force policies. The meeting will be held virtually over Zoom at 6 p.m.
In addition to the one regular agenda item, the council will also be issuing a proclamation proclaiming Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 as Latino Heritage Month, and a proclamation proclaiming the month of October as Pomo Honoring Month.
According to the agenda item for the agenda item, during its July 2 meeting following a presentation from WPD Chief Ruben Martinez, the town council expressed interest in the following things:
• Regular reporting to the Town Council and the community on policing activity and Use-of-Force.
• More frequent implicit bias and cultural diversity training for Windsor Police Department officers.
• Expanded use of the county’s Mobile Support Team in responding to calls involving emotional and/or mental distress. (The Mobile Support Team provides crisis management, assessment of individual and family member needs, and linkage and referral to treatment services, peer support, family support and other community resources as needed)
• Provision/public reporting of Windsor-specific statistics on crime and use-of-force incidents. (Currently, crime and use-of-force statistics are reported in aggregate for all communities served by/under contract with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office).
• Provision/public reporting of demographic information on crime and use-of-force incidents. (Currently demographic information is not tracked by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office).
Martinez will present information in response to each area of interest at the meeting for council’s consideration and possible direction.
In his presentation to the council this week, Martinez will review the items requested by the council, including having guest speakers to talk about various items related to policing, such as behavioral health management, as well as the WPD’s relationship with the school district.
Additionally, Martinez will outline the department’s use-of-force statistics and statistics relating to mental health calls for service over the past four years.
To view the full agenda for Wednesday’s meeting, click here.
