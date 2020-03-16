In a statement on March 16, in response to increasing risks of exposure to COVID-19, town facilities will be closed to the public from March 17 through April 5, and possibly longer.
During this time, essential services such as law enforcement, fire, water/wastewater services and public communications will continue to be provided to the community. Facilities to be closed include town hall, the Community Center, the Senior Recreation Center and Huerta Gym. Parks will remain open to public, but certain facilities will be closed for use, including athletic fields, park bathrooms and playgrounds.
In addition, the town has canceled all commission meetings, such as Planning, Parks & Recreation and Senior Citizen Advisory from March 17 to April 5.
The March 18 and April 1 town council meetings will be held as regularly scheduled. As a reminder, community members can view the meetings live via their computer or other mobile device instead of attending in-person and can submit public comments via email.
“These changes are necessary to help protect community members and 7own staff from contracting the 2019 novel coronavirus,” said Mayor Dominic Foppoli in a statement. “The council and town leadership will continue to work toward ensuring the safety of our community.”
Updates on how the Town of Windsor is helping to keep the community safe and informed in regards to the coronavirus can be found on the town website (www.TownofWindsor.com), Facebook page (www.facebook.com/TownofWindsorFan), and Nextdoor (https://nextdoor.com/profile/35570691/).
-Heather Bailey
