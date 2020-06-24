In a statement on June 23, the town of Windsor announced it is moving into a phased process of reopening outdoor park and recreation facilities over the next month in adherence with the County of Sonoma Health Orders. Athletic fields and park picnic areas will begin accepting requests and issuing permits, and park restrooms will be reopened. Programming, such as senior water fitness and senior lap swim will be opening at the Windsor Senior Recreation Center therapeutic pool.
“The town is excited to be able to begin offering park and facility use to our citizens,” said town of Windsor parks and recreation director, Jon Davis. “Staff has worked hard to determine the safest and best practices for this reopening, as we all enter a ‘new normal’, while continuing our mission to create community through people parks and programs.”
However, the town made clear that athletic fields and picnic area reservation applications will now have additional requirements to obtain a permit. These requirements fall in line with the current health orders including social distancing, use of personal protective equipment, limitations on group size and placement of additional signage. For more information regarding athletic field permits or picnic area permits please email mkovanis@townofwindsor.com or call 707-838-1260.
The Windsor Senior Recreation Center pool will open on Monday, July 13. Programs will be operating on a modified schedule for the month of July. Reservations will be required for all programs due to limitations in capacity to maintain social distancing.
The modified schedule for the pool can be found at www.townofwindsor.com/wsrcpool or picked up outside the front door of the Windsor Senior Recreation Center. Beginning July 6 at 11 a.m. reservations for our aquatic programs can be made by visiting www.townofwindsor.perfectmind.com. For more information or help with reservations call 707-838-1250.
The phased re-opening of Park and Recreation facilities and programs is part of a larger effort by the town to gradually and safely resume services that have been suspended or are being conducted remotely by staff due to the coronavirus pandemic.
