Road construction will affect the high school
At the Feb. 18 meeting of the Windsor Unified School District Board of Trustees, the trustees learned about two road construction projects that will effect the flow to and around Windsor High School.
The meeting started on a lighter note, with performances by various students from Cali Calmecac Language Academy including their advanced band and the theater class, which did a selection from the “Wizard of Oz” in Spanish.
Traffic patterns
The board then heard a presentation from the town of Windsor’s senior civic engineer Carl Euphrat on two upcoming projects that will have effects on Windsor High School.
The first is the proposed extension of Jaguar Way. The road currently borders the high school and provides access to the parking lot, but dead ends between the sports fields and Keiser Park. The plan will extend it to Starr Road.
“The goal is to provide better traffic circulation and improve pedestrian safety and to implement a town-wide bicycle network and increase access to the park,” Euphrat said. “The extension is identified in the 2040 general plan, and all three alternatives have the same alignment.”
There are three alternatives being considered. Alternative one, known as the Town Standard, features sidewalks on both sides, with a landscape strip behind the curb. It is a Class III bicycle route and has street trees. Alternative two features Class II bicycle lanes, with a sidewalk on the south side only and a narrow right of way. Alternative three is separated multi-use, with a combined 15-foot path on the south side, a narrower right of way and a set up similar to a Class I bicycle path.
The last alternative was the one preferred by the board, as they felt it provided the best safety options for students who may be moving along the roadway.
The batting cages will need to be relocated, but no other alteration to school grounds is anticipated. The most challenging part of the project is predicted to be the replacement of the bridge across Starr Creek.
Board members asked that the city consider adding speed bumps or swales to keep speeds low and putting a line of trees between the road and sidewalk to provide an extra barrier between cars and pedestrians.
According to Euphrat, the town hopes to have design selection and work done by 2021-22 and construction completed in 2023-24.
“Constructions will most likely all done in one shot,” he said.
The other project discussed was the currently in process conversion of the intersection at Windsor Road and Windsor River Road into a traffic roundabout with ungrounded and upgraded utilities and a path for the SMART train to come through on its way to the station.
Current issues with the intersection include that the crosswalks are located inside the railroad arms; pedestrians congregate on or near the tracks, and long vehicle lines at the intersection in peak hours.
While work on the intersection has begun, this is a two-phase plan. The first phase, will be the undergrounding and improvements of the sewer and water, with PG&E undergrounding their stuff as well. Phase two will be the aboveground roundabout and safety improvements.
Phase one is planned to be completed in July 2020, with phase two beginning almost immediately. SMART is meant to be up and running by the end of 2021.
Concerns were shared about both the placement of the crosswalks, and the type of crosswalks that would be utilized.
“I recommend they would be like at Oliver’s, with the button and flashing lights,” said trustee George Valenzuela. “That would be great considering there will be 1,700 kids walking through there.
“Second point is once they start construction on the intersection it’s going to cause huge traffic problems for parents and students. Is there a planned detour lane for traffic to the school or ...?”
“We will have very elaborate phasing of the traffic control plan,” Euphrat said, assuring the board that traffic would continue to flow. “But we’re way early in process for that level of detail but traffic control is a strong consideration.”
Garbage questions
The last item of the night was brought forward by Superintendent Brandon Krueger, who was seeking approval to begin discussions with providers for waste management services in the district.
Waste management services for Windsor Unified School District have historically been embedded in the contract for services with the town of Windsor. For most of that time, Windsor Refuse and Recycling was the service provider, however in 2017, the contract was taken over by Sonoma County Resource Recovery.
“In order to have appropriate control of our services, it has become apparent that the district needs to have a separate contract for waste management. We are working to reduce waste, to increase recycling and composting throughout the district, which, in turn, will reduce our cost of waste management services. We will work closely with the chosen vendor to streamline services and reduce costs wherever possible,” he said.
This is issue is coming up now due to the changing nature of the global recycling market and the challenges it is causing for waste management vendors.
“The crux of the matter is that the waste management service provider is conducting a revenue review with the town due to increasing costs,” Krueger said in an email after the meeting. “The town approached WUSD about making adjustments to services in the future.”
According to Krueger, the district is currently in discussion with two different vendors, Sonoma County Resource Recovery (the current vendor used by the town and therefore WUSD) and Recology Sonoma Marin and legal counsel advised that the district is not required to go through the standard bidding process with regard to waste management.
Rough numbers provided by the district indicate their current level of service would cost around $400,000 annually, though Kruger said the hope would be shave off a significant portion of that with expansion of composting and recycling programs like those at Cali Calmecac. However, given the district’s budget woes, even a 50% reduction would still be a painful pill to swallow.
Trustee Rich Carnation was livid to be discussing the matter at all.
“Why are we doing this? I was around way back there in the beginning when this town had an uproar about the garbage service,” he said. “The schools’ garbage was covered in the town’s contract. What changed and why should we incur this bill? We want to have control of our services? Why?”
Ultimately, it was decided to allow Krueger to move forward with discussions, but also continue to working with the town in hopes of not having to have their own contract and the expenses related to it.
