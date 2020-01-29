The 12th annual Transition Fair will be held on Monday, Feb. 3 from 3 to 6 p.m., at the Finley Community Center, 2060 West College Avenue, in Santa Rosa.
This free event is designed to help students and their families learn about services for individuals with special needs as they transition from school-based programs to adulthood. Sonoma County special education students in middle school, high school and post-secondary programs and their families are invited to attend. Spanish interpreters will be available on site and ASL interpreters can be requested by contacting Sharrel Frazeur at 707-576-8212 by Jan. 17.
Service providers will be at the event to provide information and answer questions about residential options, adult day programs, vocational training, employment and much more.
There will be a presentation on “Navigating the Social Security Process” by the Social Security Administration from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. and “Work Incentives with SSI/SSDI Benefits” by the Department of Rehabilitation from 5 to 6 p.m.
The Transition Fair is a service of the Sonoma County Transition Consortium, which consists of representatives from Sonoma County Office of Education, North Bay Regional Center, Department of Rehabilitation, local school districts and adult service providers. For more information, contact Kaela Talafili, 707-524-6760 or ktalafili@becomingindependent.org
-Submited by Kaela Talafili, Becoming Independent
