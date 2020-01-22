Christmas cleanup—Since Christmas, Windsor Girl Scout Troops have been doing their part to help the environment by picking up Christmas trees for recycling. Five Windsor troops (10067, 10279, 10338, 10889, & 11301) worked in the cold and sometimes the rain, to pick up trees, though they appreciated the donations to the troops made by residents and Sonoma County Resource Recovery. Photos Rhoda Hauth

