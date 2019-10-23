Moving day—Three elderly Spanish Olive trees recently escaped the bulldozer for the second time in their long lives. The trees, estimated to be between 125 and 200 years old were first moved 13 years ago to avoid the development of the Town Green. They were moved to what became the New Song Church property. Now, they find themselves in the crosshairs again, and a group of locals came together to help save them, again. Karen Alves, Rich Carnation and Pastor Brandon Philpott collaborated on the removal and replanting of the trees. Carnation, a Windsor Unified School District Trustee, financed and facilitated the move and permanently placed them on his property on Shiloh Road. They also discovered one of the trees had a honey bee hive, and a bee rescue expert was brought in to secure the bees for the move. Photos courtesy of Rich Carnation

