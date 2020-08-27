At the Sept. 2 meeting of the Windsor Town Council, up for discussion will be the town’s tree ordinance, a discussion of the sewer system, and delegates will be chosen for an upcoming event.
A public hearing will be held for a zoning ordinance amendment to the town’s Tree Preservation and Protection ordinance. This item was continued from the meeting on July 15. The proposed change will allow a portion of the mitigation fees collected for tree removals to be used for maintenance of trees in the downtown area, maintenance of protected trees on publicly-owned property throughout the town and purchase and installation of trees on public property throughout the town.
Under the regular calendar, two items will be discussed — the 2020 Collection System Master Plan and the designation of a voting delegate and alternate for the 2020 Annual League of California Cities Conference.
The Collection System Master Plan is an evaluation of the town’s wastewater collection system, that includes approximately 94 miles of public branch and trunk sewers, and over 1,700 manholes. In addition, the town owns and operates two lift stations located at Vintage Greens and Shiloh Greens since the decommissioning of the Deer Creek Lift Station and a Water Reclamation Facility located between Windsor Road and the Northwestern Pacific Railroad, north of Reimann Lane.
Construction of Windsor’s original wastewater collection system, including the North Trunk Sewer, was completed in 1964. Other trunk sewers were constructed in 1970 (South Trunk Sewer), and in the late 1980s (Conde, Hembree, Brooks and Los Amigos Trunk Sewers).
The Master Plan evaluates the wastewater collection system capacity under the existing and future conditions and provides recommendations to address hydraulic deficiencies and planned growth. The plan has been completed in multiple phases and is based on the adopted 2040 General Plan land use designations and known development projects in the planning and approval process.
The 2020 Draft Final Collection System Master Plan is available for public viewing at: https://www.townofwindsor.com/579/Collection-System-Recycled-Water- System.
The 2020 Annual League of California Cities Conference (LOCC) and Expo will be held virtually Wednesday, Oct. 7 through Friday, Oct. 9.
The next meeting of the Windsor Town Council will take place virtually on Sept. 2 at with open session starting at 6 p.m. If you would like to provide public comment, submit them via email to the council by 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting to towncouncil@townofwindsor.com.
Members of the public can participate in the meeting by visiting:
https://zoom.us/j/91877361936 or by dialing 877-853-5247 and
Enter Webinar ID: 918 7736 1936. The meeting will also be live streamed at: https://www.townofwindsor.com/721/Agendas-Minutes-Videos. The meeting can also be viewed on Comcast Channel 27 and AT&T U-verse Channel 99.
