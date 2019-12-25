Giving back—On Dec. 21, the Windsor Kiwanis Club together with Sonoma County Fire, Santa Tim, Windsor High School Boosters, Windsor Chamber of Commerce and the Prayer Shawl Ministry held the annual Marv Stubbs Toy Drive for the Christmas season. Each participating family received toys, food, clothes and other gifts as well as a visit and photos with Santa and some of his elves. WHS Boosters provided hot dog and popcorn. Santa arrived at the WHS gym aboard a fire truck provided by the Sonoma County Fire District. He was aided in his holiday endeavors by members of Windsor High School leadership and staff, as well as WHS principal Lamar Collins and family, Sonoma County Fire Deputy Chief Matt Gustafson, school board trustee Bill Adams and Chamber of Commerce president Lorene Romero. Collins’ daughter Aliyah serenaded the crowd with some spectacular renditions of holiday favorites. Photos Heather Bailey and Lorene Romero 

