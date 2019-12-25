Giving back—On Dec. 21, the Windsor Kiwanis Club together with Sonoma County Fire, Santa Tim, Windsor High School Boosters, Windsor Chamber of Commerce and the Prayer Shawl Ministry held the annual Marv Stubbs Toy Drive for the Christmas season. Each participating family received toys, food, clothes and other gifts as well as a visit and photos with Santa and some of his elves. WHS Boosters provided hot dog and popcorn. Santa arrived at the WHS gym aboard a fire truck provided by the Sonoma County Fire District. He was aided in his holiday endeavors by members of Windsor High School leadership and staff, as well as WHS principal Lamar Collins and family, Sonoma County Fire Deputy Chief Matt Gustafson, school board trustee Bill Adams and Chamber of Commerce president Lorene Romero. Collins’ daughter Aliyah serenaded the crowd with some spectacular renditions of holiday favorites. Photos Heather Bailey and Lorene Romero
Windsor Times Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week's e-Edition
The newest e-edition comes out on Thursday.
SPECIAL SECTIONS
Trending Now
Articles
- Lytton homeland approved by feds, signed by president
- Lights and Cheer
- District technology plan aims to address availability, reliability and usability
- Windsor boys looking to climb ladder in NBS soccer ranks
- Letter to the Editor Dec. 19, 2019
- New bank mural highlights partnership
- Windsor community calendar, Dec. 26 - Jan. 2
- Lady Jags finish fourth at Rumble in the Jungle hoops tourney
- Become a child advocate this holiday season
- Jags cagers take one of three at Rose City tourney
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
Featured Businesses
Fukutomi Company Limited, Hong Kong
Santa Rosa Branch
Oakland Branch
Currently Open
Offices in Santa Rosa and Petaluma
Sonoma county
Currently Open
16280 Main St, Guerneville, CA 95446
Currently Open
Sonoma County, Marin County, Napa & San Francisco
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.