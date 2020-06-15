According to a statement from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department, at 7:45 a.m. on Monday, June 15, deputies and detectives were dispatched to the 9000 block of Starr Road in Windsor.
Medical staff had discovered two deceased individuals inside the house. Police secured the scene and began a death investigation.
At 3:10 p.m. they released a statement stating it appears the two men died of an overdose, though their causes and manners of death will be determined when the death investigations are complete.
The victims were identified at two brothers, Hector Garcia, 37, and Juan Garcia, 31, both of Windsor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.