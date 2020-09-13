There are two more candidates’ forums coming up for candidates in the mayoral and District 3 races for the Town of Windsor council seat.
The first will take place Thursday, Sept. 17, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., hosted by the Rotary Club of Windsor, California
This will be an online event, and interested watchers should register at: https://windsorrotary.org/forum . Note: Each person must register separately.
Viewers will hear from the four Town of Windsor Mayoral candidates as well as the two District 3 candidates up for election in November. Candidates will introduce themselves and answer questions.
The second event takes place Thursday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. and is hosted by Generation Housing.
This is also an online event,. Taking place at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__MDbbd04SKKOTLHec8fW9A.
“Election Day is weeks away and with the ballots set, Generation Housing is excited to announce our first ever Candidate Forum Series of 2020,” Generation Housing said in statement. “Co-hosted with Wine Country Young Democrats, Windsor Town Council candidates will have an opportunity to share their views, ideas, and proposals on a range of housing issues ranging from housing production, zoning, land-use, homelessness, COVID-19 recovery efforts, racial justice, and much more. Join us to hear from your local city council candidates how they intend to improve our community’s housing affordability.”
Register for free now: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__MDbbd04SKKOTLHec8fW9A
To view the paid candidate statements for the six candidates, click the PDF in the sidebar.
