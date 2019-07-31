Elderly equines left over 18 hours without food or water
According to a statement from the Windsor Police Department, at approximately 7:30 a.m. on July 23, officers were dispatched to the Home Depot parking lot to investigate a report of an abandoned horse trailer containing two horses. When deputies arrived, they found the trailer, which did in fact contain the two, very thin, senior horses.
While on scene, a passerby reported they remembered seeing an early 1990s, beat-up, maroon/burgundy Ford pick-up truck, parking this trailer at this location, at approximately 1 p.m. on July 22.
According to the statement, “there is high a possibility these two horses were cooped up in that trailer for over 18 hours, without food or water. Not to mention how dangerous it is to have two horses inside a trailer not connected to a tow vehicle.”
Thanks to generous donations from the staff at Walmart and Tractor Supply Company, Windsor deputies were able to provide some much-needed food and water to the two horses.
Sonoma County Animal Services responded and took possession of the horses, which were in turn taken into the care of Sonoma County CHANGE program for care and rehabilitation.
An equine veterinarian found that the two horses were female, and approximately 20 to 25 years old. The grulla (lighter colored dun) horse has an old, healed injury to her back right leg. The darker colored bay horse is a Mustang, and had a distinct Bureau of Land Management brand on the left side of her neck.
“(The horses) are receiving veterinary care and are currently in a CHANGE foster barn getting lots of TLC,” said the CHANGE program’s Facebook page. “The case is under active investigation by local law enforcement and we hope to know more soon. We appreciate all the outpouring of love and support from the public. It's great to see people caring so much about these two.”
If anyone has any information regarding these two horses, contact Sonoma County Animal Services at 707-565-7100 and reference Activity No. 104341. For more information on the Sonoma County CHANGE program or to make a donation to help with the horses’ care, go to sonomachangeprogram.com.
