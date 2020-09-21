The town of Windsor has two recycling and waste events on tap for October to help residents dispose of their e-waste and mattresses. Social distancing and other COVID measures will be in place for both events.
E-Waste Event – Oct. 2-4
To make it more convenient for Sonoma County residents and businesses to dispose of their waste properly, Zero Waste Sonoma is partnering with Conservation Corp North Bay to conduct free electronics collection events.
The Windsor event will take place on Oct. 2-4, at the Windsor Huerta Gymnasium at 9291 Old Redwood Highway, Suite 200, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointment necessary for these events. All events held in the parking lot.
For the safety of our staff, follow COVID-19 rules: 1) Remain in vehicle at all times and crack window in order to talk to collection event staff. 2) Place materials in trunk of car, or bed of truck, not on seats. 3) Everyone in vehicle must wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth.
Accepted items: working and non-working TVs, office equipment, cell phones, tablets, microwaves, printers, computers, laptops, stereos, game consoles, cords, etc.
Not accepted items: appliances, batteries, and fluorescent lamps
For more information visit https://zerowastesonoma.gov/e-waste-disposal or contact Zero Waste Sonoma Eco-Desk at 707-565-3375 or email zerowastesonoma@sonoma-county.org To reach the Town of Windsor contact Kristina Owens, Administrative Operations Manager at 707-838-5355 or wasteservices@townofwindsor.com
Mattress Event – Oct. 3
The same coalition will also be bringing a mattress collection event to the town. The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Windsor Huerta Gymnasium at 9291 Old Redwood Highway, Suite 200, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., only in the parking lot. No appointment necessary for this event.
For the safety of our staff, follow COVID-19 rules: 1) Remain in vehicle at all times and crack window in order to talk to collection event staff. 2) Place materials in trunk of car, or bed of truck, not on seats. 3) Everyone in vehicle must wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth.
Accepted: clean, dry mattresses (any size), box springs, futons. Limit of three units per vehicle per day.
Not accepted: soiled or wet mattresses, futon frames, crib mattresses, dog beds, mattress toppers
For more information visit https://zerowastesonoma.gov/materials/mattresses or contact Zero Waste Sonoma Eco-Desk at (707) 565-3375 or email zerowastesonoma@sonoma-county.org To reach the Town of Windsor contact Kristina Owens, Administrative Operations Manager at (707) 838-5355 or wasteservices@townofwindsor.com
