The agenda for the Aug. 18 meeting of the Windsor Unified School District Board of Trustees is largely populated by updates, and those updates are primarily related to changes wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Construction manager Eric Van Pelt will give an update on construction projects in the district, some of which have been slowed by COVID restrictions. Superintendent Jeremy Decker and Director of Education Services Lisa Saxon will give an update on distance learning, which will have started the day before.
And, finally, Windsor High School’s athletic director Jaime Williams will give an update on athletics and sports, and the delays, cancellations and changes caused by COVID.
The full agenda can be found at https://go.boarddocs.com/ca/windsorusd/Board.nsf/Public
Open session will start at 6 p.m. This meeting will be held via Zoom and streamed live to the WUSD Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/WindsorUnified/
Any public comment should be sent to Jenny Cox at jcox@wusd.org by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.