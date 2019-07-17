Application deadline extended to August 1, 2019
The Town of Windsor is seeking applications from Sonoma County residents to serve on the Local Task Force on Integrated Waste Management for a three-year term. Preference for the appointment will be given to a person with a strong interest in solid waste management issues.
The Local Task Force on Integrated Waste Management representing each city/town meets every other month on the second Thursday of the month. The next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, August 8, 2019.
The deadline for submittal of applications has been extended to August 1, 2019. Therefore, residents interested in serving on the Local Task Force on Integrated Waste Management may request an application by contacting Maria De La O, Town Clerk, at 707-838-1000 or via the town’s website at: http://www.townofwindsor.com. Completed applications must be returned to the Town Clerk's office at 9291 Old Redwood Highway, Building 400, Windsor, CA 95492, by 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019.
For more information on the appointment and the task force, please contact Kristina Owens, Administrative Operations Manager, at 707-838-5355 or via email at kowens@townofwindsor.com.
-Submitted by Maria De La O, Windsor Town Clerk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.