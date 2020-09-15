Overnight between Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sunday, Sept. 13, person or persons unknown wreaked a bit of havoc at the fountains, trees and surrounding areas of the Windsor Town Green.
“Saturday evening some vandalism took place on the Town Green and along Old Redwood Highway,” confirmed Windsor Parks and Recreation Director Jon Davis. “This included a massive amount of bubbles being put into the fountain, a wine barrel being thrown into the fountain, several trees being damaged and the plexiglass of a bus stop being smashed out.”
City staff was notified of the damage on Sunday morning, and took action to mitigate the damage.
“Staff responded early Sunday to address the issues including adding a good amount of defoaming agent to the fountain, but there are still some bubble remnants remaining,” said Davis.
The damage repairs to the bus stop and trees are ongoing, and no suspects have been identified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.