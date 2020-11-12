Labyrinth to be set at Windsor Presbyterian on Dec. 3
The ancient practice of walking a labyrinth will come to Windsor this holiday season, as the Windsor Presbyterian Church offers a wonderful mix of old and new with its luminary labyrinth on Dec. 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. Lighted bags will illuminate a special path of meditation and prayer for those eager to enjoy the light and joy of Christmas, as well as those who may be struggling this year.
Labyrinth designs can be found in cultures thousands of years old and walking one has always been a spiritual practice in many faiths. In the middle ages, cathedrals across Europe designed elaborate labyrinths on their floors. The path was designed to represent a spiritual journey for those who could not make the difficult trek to Jerusalem or Rome. For people unable to physically travel this season, the connection to a labyrinth may take on a special meaning.
“We may not have a tradition of pilgrimages as much anymore,” said pastor Rev. Mary Beene, “But offering this event the evening of the tree lighting on the Windsor Town Green gives those who are looking for something deeper this season an opportunity to reflect on what they want to carry through and beyond this Christmas.”
Walking the labyrinth involves tracing a path that leads to the center of an intricate design and then following the path back out again. Unlike a maze, the labyrinth only has one path.
“There are no wrong turns, and each person experiences the time in their own way,” said Beene, a trained spiritual director who often works with groups and individuals using the labyrinth.
Including luminaries in the design brings a little light into the darkness of December and reminds some people of celebrations when neighborhoods lined their streets with bags and candles. According to church organizers, labyrinth luminaries will be lit with electric candles to avoid any fire danger, and social distancing and mask wearing requirements will be required for all participants.
According to a statement from the organizers, there will also be an opportunity to carry a custom luminary as you make your labyrinth journey with a photo of a loved one, present or past, a message that is important to your advent journey or an image close to your heart.
Windsor Presbyterian Church is located just off the Windsor Town Green at 251 Windsor River Road, Windsor, CA 95492. Contact Beene at 707-838-1566 for more information on custom luminaries or the event in general.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.