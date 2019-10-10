People powered — On Oct. 2 Walk and Roll to School Day saw two sets of Windsor students participating in the event meant to encourage non-car travel to school. Students, parents and teachers from Cali Calmecac Language Academy formed a “walking school bus,” which walked from the Town Green to the school. Accompanying those students were Police Chief Ruben Martinez, Town Councilmember Esther Lemus and Robert Van De Walle of Albrije Bikes with his Iris the Albrije Art Bike. The group was led by teacher Rufino Rosas.
The other participating school was Brooks Elementary School, which had two sets of participants: a bike train which left from the Town Green and a “walk & bike” group that left from Foothill Park. The Town Green group was led by teacher Laurel Green and accompanied by members of the Sonoma County Fire District.
According to Safe Routes to School, one student walking or bicycling to or from school just one mile, one day a week saves 100 pounds of CO2 a year – if all the students in Sonoma County were able to walk to/from school one mile/day a week, it would save 3,532 tons of CO2 a year.
Photos Heather Bailey
