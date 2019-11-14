Hero’s welcome—Windsor schools started up again on Nov. 7, after being closed for over a week due to the Kincade fire.
As students filed back, each campus featured a special welcome from first responders who helped turn back the inferno. At Mattie Washburn, the kids exchanged high fives and got hugs and welcoming signs from fireman and a visit from the sheriff’s department. Principal Julie Stearn greeted each student with a smile and hug and thanked first repsonders for keeping their school safe. Photos Heather Bailey
