The seeming disappearance of Lamar Collins, Windsor High School’s newly hired principal, has caused the rumor mill at WHS to go into overdrive, prompting a conversation about what is going on.
The Times sat down with Windsor Unified School District Superintendent Brandon Krueger to find out what was true and what was not, however the conversation is made complicated by the strict confidentiality about personnel matters maintained by school districts.
“Dr. Collins has been on a leave of absence since pretty much the week after we returned from winter break, so the middle of January and continues to be on a leave,” Krueger said. “Leaves of absence are personnel matters and they’re personal, therefore they are confidential and we can’t speak to the nature of leaves of absence but he is currently on a leave.”
Rumors brought to the Times included that Collins had assaulted either a student or a secretary at WHS, and that he had been fired, all of which Krueger categorically denies.
“You have heard some rumors that he has been fired, that is not true, he is on a personal leave,” Krueger said. “We have no information telling us that he has assaulted a student, we have no information telling us he has assaulted a secretary. If there is a restraining order that has been filed against him that is a matter outside of the school district’s jurisdiction, so we wouldn’t be involved with that. And that’s where we are right now.”
The Sonoma County Superior Court Portal shows that on Jan. 9, a subject named Jaime Burnside filed for a Civil Harassment Restraining Order against a subject named Lamar Collins. On Jan. 10 the plaintiff attempted to get an immediate ruling in an ex parte hearing, or a hearing meant to provide immediate “orders to help prevent an immediate danger or irreparable harm to a party or to the children involved in the matter (or make) orders to help prevent immediate loss or damage to property subject to disposition in the case.” As of press time, the Times was unable to confirm that the Lamar Collins listed in the court documents is the same as the WUSD principal.
The ex parte case was denied as was a request for a temporary restraining order, with documents showing the plaintiff failed to show cause.
On Jan. 28, the case was dismissed by Superior Court Commissioner Anthony Wheeldin, with no action taken against the defendant. Collins did not respond to requests for comment.
Krueger has appointed an interim principal, and has kept the staff apprised of the situation as much as he is able. This is a tricky time for the school, as it is currently undergoing its Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) accreditation, an ongoing six-year cycle of inspections whereby schools must demonstrate “the capacity, commitment, and competence to support high-quality student learning and ongoing school improvement.”
“I have appointed Amy Zeigler as the interim principal and she is there taking care of the business that a principal needs to take care of,” Krueger said. “They are going through a WASC accreditation process right now and so we needed somebody at the helm that understood the school well, and she’s a constant at the school.
“I did have a meeting with the staff two weeks ago to make that announcement as well as to let the staff know what information I had that I could share with them,” Krueger continued. “Basically, it was confirming that there was a leave, confirming there was a matter that was outside of our jurisdiction, and we weren’t handling anything such as a restraining order brought and that we would keep them posted as soon as we had updates and information.”
