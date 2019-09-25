The Windsor High School Stadium Grand Opening will take place Friday, Sept. 27 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and will include community participants speaking and performing. The ceremony will be followed by the Lady Jag Bowl (11th vs. 12th grade girls flag football game) at 7 p.m. This will be a fundraiser event for WHS Student Activities and Athletics.
The Windsor High School Homecoming Parade will be on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. to kick off Homecoming Week. The parade, which will go around the Town Green, will be followed by a Pep Rally on the Town Green and a WHS Club Carnival, with activities and food sponsored by Boosters. The Homecoming football game against Analy will be on Oct. 4 and the Homecoming dance will take place on October 5th.
-Heather Bailey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.