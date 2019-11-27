Missed it—According to a post on the Windsor Police Department Facebook page at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, deputies responded to the 9000 block of Binggelli Drive in Windsor for a report of a vehicle crash. Residents in the area reported a black truck left the roadway and crashed into the garage and a vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence. Upon arrival, deputies located the driver, a 36-year old Windsor resident, walking away from the scene. He displayed objective symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol and was ultimately arrested for DUI. No injuries were reported. Photos courtesy of Windsor Police Department.
