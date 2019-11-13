The Windsor town council will be issuing a proclamation for America Recycles Day at the town council meeting on Nov. 6.
On Nov. 15, Sonoma County Resource Recovery (SCRR) will be hosting an America Recycles Day event at the Windsor library from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15. The purpose of the event is to encourage Windsor residents to participate in recycling. There will be a number of informational and activity booths for residents to learn more about how to properly recycle, why recycling is important and different ways they can recycle. We will have a recycled papermaking booth, and creative reuse craft booths for the kids. There will also be the opportunity to pledge to recycle.
Along with the activities and information there will be hosting two materials drives. The Lion’s Club will be doing an eyeglass collection drive and the Conservation Corps will be doing an e-waste collection event. The e-waste collection will occur in the Huerta Gym parking lot adjacent to the library and will be from noon to 5 p.m.
-Submitted by Justin Wilcox, Sonoma Resource Recovery
