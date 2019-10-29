UPDATE: The Diablo Winds expected for last night failed to materialize. Although a Red Flag Warning remains in effect, the National Weather Service has cancelled its wind advisory for the mountainous regions of the North Bay. The Santa Rosa Fire Department wrote of this decision on its Facebook, "This is one of those times we're happy they got the forecast wrong."
Emergency declaration, talks on repopulation considerations
After a brief respite, the Diablo winds that spawned the Kincade fire that threatened most of northern Sonoma County are set to return with force around sundown on Tuesday and stick around through 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Town of Windsor held a special meeting on Monday evening, Oct. 28 to ratify their emergency declaration and receive an incident update from Sonoma County Fire District Chief Mark Heine.
All town council members were present except for Councilmember Bruce Okrepkie. The special meeting was held at the Santa Rosa city council chambers as the town of Windsor remains under a mandatory evacuation.
Town manager Ken MacNab explained that declaring an emergency declaration allows the town to receive emergency funds and recovery funding from federal entities.
“The reason why we declare an emergency is first, it allows the town manager to request mutual aid from government agencies, it fast tracks our ability to make disaster related expenditures that otherwise would have to go through our normal contractual process and it allows for us to add provisions so we can adequately staff during the event,” MacNab said.
Sonoma County Fire District Chief Mark Heine updated the council on fire conditions around Windsor and also discussed repopulation considerations and how the decision to repopulate is made.
Heine said the predicted wind event materialized almost down to the minute at 3 a.m. on Saturday night and into Sunday morning, Oct. 27 as predicted by the weather service.
“At one point our weather station at fire station one on Hembree reported 72 mph gusts and we had sustained winds for several hours that following morning,” Heine said. “We were all staffed up and well prepared for it,” he said. Yet, “Unfortunately the worst case scenario did play out.”
He said Healdsburg and Windsor was a bull’s-eye for the fire.
“It did just that, it came over the hillside from Limerick Lane and started to cause spot fires off of Arata Lane on the north side.”
He said resources were put at Arata Lane to make sure the fire would not jump Highway 101.
He said despite the challenging firefight there were no structures lost in the town of Windsor as a result of their efforts, although the fire did put a bull’s-eye on Vinecrest and came down Chalk Hill Road, Faught Road and Shiloh Estates.
“It got all the way down the golf course but we were successful on stopping it at that point,” Heine said.
According to Heine two homes were destroyed on Shiloh Ridge Road and two suffered major damage. He also confirmed that two houses just outside of town limits on Vinecrest Road were lost.
In addition Fieldstone Farm on the south end of town on Faught Road lost a hay barn and outbuilding but most of the facility was saved. Renaissance Farm on the northern end of town on Milk Barn Road lost the barns, homes and outbuilding with the fire sparing only their indoor arena.
Heine said in comparison to the 2017 fires the “big win” was that fire crews had big notice ahead of time.
While he said the threat to the town has been “highly abated,” conditions could change tonight with the Red Flag warning in place.
The Red Flag warning started this morning, Oct. 29 at 8 a.m. and will last for 36 hours Heine said. Winds are expected to be in the 60 to 70 mile an hour range, so dangerous, but not as extreme as the previous wind event.
He added that there would be resources in place to make sure hot spots do not flare up during this next wind event.
In terms of repopulation Heine said the CalFire incident management team along with the county sheriff will be the ones to discuss and consider repopulation.
“They will manage the repopulation and coordination with law enforcement. I’ve been told that the repopulation is likely to happen in the reverse order that evacuations were done,” Heine said.
Windsor Police Chief Ruben Martinez said once he receives more details on repopulation from the sheriff he will begin to consider allowing residents to return.
Before the conclusion of the meeting councilmembers held a rousing round of applause for all first responders and public safety and Windsor Vice Mayor Debora Fudge said referring to town staff, fire crews, police and CHP, “What a stellar team all of you are.”
In addition to various fire and wind warnings and issues, the area is also under a Code Blue for the rest of the week, due to freezing nighttime temperatures.
Windsor Unified School District Superintendent Brandon Krueger confirmed that all district schools would be closed through at least Friday, Nov. 1, with what happens after that likely dependent on what occurs within the town in the next 24-48 hours.
At 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29 Windsor Police posted a reminder that they were not able to provide escorts for things like medication retrieval and recommended those in need either go to the hospital or a pharmacy. “As the wind picks up the assisting agencies and our deputies will need to be focused on patrolling Windsor to ensure there are no spot fires flaring up nor looters,” the Facebook post said.
As local crews brace to again hold the fire line out of the town of Windsor, crews were assembling along Hembree Lane and Chalk Hill Road in preparation for another protracted firefight. Areas of concern continue to be the eastern edge, including the Chalk Hill area, the general north of Arata area and the Foothills and Shiloh areas.
While Highway 101 is open in both directions, all the entrances to Windsor are closed and under guard by law enforcement and/or the National Guard.
