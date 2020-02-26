State ruling for all-electric reach code
On Feb. 20 the California Energy Commission approved Windsor’s application to enforce its all-electric reach code which will strictly limit the use of natural gas in new residential construction, in most cases outright banning it. The new ordinance requires all new low-rise residential construction (including single-family, detached accessory dwelling units and multifamily units up to three stories) to be all-electric. Two other Sonoma County municipalities were also up for approval; Healdsburg and Santa Rosa also had their applications approved.
“The ruling was expected as we have always been confident in the process we used and in the findings we made that the reach code is cost effective and will reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions,” said town manager Ken MacNab.
Though this ruling allows Windsor to immediately implement it’s ordinance, the two pending lawsuits against the town may have some effect on when the code starts being enforced.
“It is unknown what impact, if any, the CEC’s approval of the town’s reach code will have on the lawsuits,” said MacNab. “We are currently waiting to receive the resolution certifying approval of our reach code from the CEC. Once received, we anticipate implementing the requirements of our reach code shortly thereafter.”
Gang sweep
According to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, on Feb. 19 deputies from the main office and the town of Windsor participated in a multi-agency gang sweep. Working with officers from Sonoma County Probation, State Parole, Petaluma Police, Rohnert Park DPS, CHP Santa Rosa, and the FBI - San Francisco officers visited over 30 people on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS), parole and local felony probation.
All of the subjects contacted have prior involvements with criminal street gangs or prison gangs.
The operation netted 10 arrests for violation of PRCS, violation of parole, violation of probation and/or drug possession or sales. Officers and deputies seized 8.5 ounces of methamphetamine, 1 ounce of heroin and interrupted at least one sale of narcotics.
Foppoli named ‘Mayor of Mayors’
At the Feb. 13 meeting of the Mayors’ and Councilmembers’ Association of Sonoma County, Windsor and it’s mayor Dominic Foppoli became the Chair City and “Mayor of Mayors” for 2020.
The association includes the towns of Cloverdale, Cotati, Healdsburg, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, Sonoma and Windsor. The Mayors’ and Councilmembers’ Association meets on a bi-monthly basis to connect and plan for the future on matters that affect the cities in Sonoma County.
The next meeting will take place on April 9.
Voter information
The Town of Windsor residents will have two opportunities to vote and cast ballots in 2020. The first is on Tuesday, March 3, and it will include the primary voting for the democratic presidential candidate, congressional districts 2 and 5, member of the state district, county council, state proposition 13 and two county ballot measures: G for fire services and I for the SMART train.
The second is also known as the General Municipal Election and will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, to elect the town’s at-large mayor and District 3 councilmember, and the various federal, state, judicial and county office seats.
For information on voting districts, voter registration, poling places and more, go to townofwindsor.com/1203/2020-Election-Information.
Potential burglar detained
According to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Facebook page, on Feb. 12 a community member in Larkfield saw a car parked along a red curb near Airport Boulevard East and Faught Road. The car had been there since the morning. Although only a lone parking violation at this point, the resident called it in to the Sheriff’s Office as suspicious.
A deputy responded and found the vehicle, still parked in the fire lane. The lone occupant of the vehicle was Trever Cabrera, 33, a transient from Vallejo. As the deputy was speaking with Cabrera, the deputy noticed a slew of burglary tools and a homemade machete lying below Cabrera’s feet on the floorboard. Cabrera was detained without incident and removed from the car, only to reveal a second knife and additional burglary tools he was sitting on the entire time.
In doing a thorough search of the car, the deputy found evidence of drug use and equipment to siphon gas from other vehicles.
Ultimately, Cabrera was arrested and booked for possession of burglary tools and four outstanding warrants from Solano County.
