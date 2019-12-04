Windsor holiday celebration and tree lighting, Dec. 5
The 19th Annual Holiday Celebration at the Windsor Town Green returns Dec. 5 with the Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove and tree lighting. There will also be live music, including the Windsor Community Children's Choir, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Tree lighting starts at 7 p.m., and the first of the season's nightly "snowfall." Hot chocolate, soup and other food will be available for purchase. The grove is open through New Year’s Day with nightly streamed music, lights and snowfall at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. at the Windsor Town Green.
Transcendence’s Broadway Holiday Spectacular, Dec. 6 - 8
Join Transcendence, the award-winning creators of "Broadway Under the Stars," for this Broadway-style holiday celebration for all ages, with performers from Broadway shows such as "Mamma Mia!," "Mary Poppins," "Wicked" and more.
At the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. Tickets: $39 - $139 for VIP. For tickets, visit BroadwayHolidayShow.com.
Windsor Prayer Shawl Ministry Christmas boutique, Dec. 7
The Windsor Prayer Shawl Ministry is having its annual Christmas Boutique on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Community Room at the Vinecrest Senior Apartments, 8400 Hembree Lane in Windsor. There will be handmade knitted and crocheted prayer shawls, baby items, hats, scarves, kitchen items and handmade fabric purses for sale. They will also have a bake sale, rummage sale, craft supply sale and free coffee.
Nature journaling at North Sonoma Mountain Regional Park, Dec. 8
Deepen your connection to the natural world through writing and sketching for all ages and abilities. Explore, carefully observe and identify the artistically inspiring flora and fauna of the regional parks. Each session includes instruction on artistic techniques. Please bring your own journal and art supplies. Dress to sit on the ground or bring your own camp chair. Hiking one to two miles on easy to moderate trails. Parking $7 or free for regional parks members. 9 to 11 a.m. at 5297 Sonoma Mountain Road, Santa Rosa.
Tropical birding presentation, Dec. 9
Come enjoy a Birding of Colombia presentation by Santiago M. Escruceria, Eastern Sierra Audubon Society Chapter President. Colombia has 20% of the world’s bird species, or some 1,957 known bird species. Santiago will share with the group a collection of photos of birds that can be seen in the areas of the Western and Central Cordilleras of Colombia. Presentation starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa. $14.
Adult book discussion, end of year wrap-up, Dec. 10
Book club members will meet to discuss various books and selections Dec. 10 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Copies will be available at the front desk. The library is located at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Town meetings
Parks and recreation commission meeting, Dec. 11
The Windsor Parks and Recreation Commission will meet for its regular meeting Dec. 11, all day at the Windsor town council chambers, 92919 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 400. All are welcome to attend.
Friends of the Windsor Library meeting, Dec. 12
The Friends of the Windsor Library will meet for its regular meeting Dec. 12 at noon at the library, 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
