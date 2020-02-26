Family story time, Feb. 27
Kids ages 0 to 5 and their parents can enjoy a story time session at the Windsor Regional Library on Feb. 27 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Free. The library is located at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Family fun bike ride, Feb. 29
Kids can learn bike etiquette and safety at this family-friendly scenic bike ride at Spring Lake Regional Park from noon to 2 p.m. on Feb. 29. Kid will learn how properly fit helmets and pass pedestrians on a flat, concrete path. Bring your own bike and helmet. The event is free, but parking is $7. Meet at 393 Violetti Road, Santa Rosa.
Ballet Hispanico, March 1
Rodney Strong Vineyards Dance Series presents Ballet Hispánico, America’s leading Latino dance organization that has been celebrating and exploring Latino cultures through dance for nearly 50 years. The group will perform on Sunday, March 1 at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. Tickets start at $20, $35 and $40. The show starts at 8 p.m. at 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa.
Mystery book club at the Windsor Senior Center, March 2
The mystery book club meets at the senior center every first Monday of the month to discuss a new novel. This month the club will be discussing, “Force of Nature,” by Jane Harper. 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at 9231 Foxwood Dr., Windsor.
Baby time at the library, March 3
Babies and their parents can engage in songs, rhymes and simple books and work on pre-literacy skills at this free event from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Windsor Regional Library.
Ceres project: Teens cook, March 5
The Ceres Project is coming to the Windsor Library on March 5. In this workshop, teens can learn how to make healthy and savory pancakes. All materials will be provided and the class will take place at the Windsor Library from 3 to 4 p.m. Registration and a signed waiver are required.
Town meetings:
Public art advisory committee meeting, March 2
The Windsor Public Art Advisory Committee will meet for its regular meeting on March 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the town council chambers. All are welcome to attend. 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 400.
Town council meeting, March 4
The Windsor Town Council will meet for its regular meeting on March 4 at 6 p.m. at the town council chambers at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 400.
