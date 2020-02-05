Spanish story time for kids, Feb. 6
Books, rhymes and songs in Spanish for kids ages 1 to 5. 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at the Windsor Regional Library, 92919 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100. Free.
“I Heart My Body,” Feb. 7
Alliance Medical Center will host a reading and activity session at the Windsor Regional Library on Feb. 7 for kids ages 5 and up. This program is part of the center’s “My Body Is Healthy” program and teaches kids about body systems such as the heart. 4 to 5 p.m. at the library, 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100. Free.
Pliny the Younger release, Feb. 7
The Russian River Brewing Company will celebrate the 16th annual release of Pliny the Younger. The limited release triple IPA is only available once a year on site at their brewpub locations, available on draft only. It will be available at the downtown Santa Rosa and Windsor locations. In Windsor the brewery is located at 700 Mitchell Lane.
Eco access hike, Feb. 8
Park rangers at Spring Lake Regional Park will host an accessible hike for all abilities on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the park. All ages and abilities are welcome. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Parking is $7, free for park members. 5585 Newanga Ave., Santa Rosa.
Become your family historian, Feb. 10
These classes are designed specifically for you if you are interested in learning how to do family research, solve “brick walls or roadblocks,” and write for future generations about your family history. No computer experience required, but recommended. Classes are open to all beginners or advanced students. Sign up online at the SRJC Older Adults Program Schedule of Classes or please contact the Older Adults Program at 707-527-4533 for more information. 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. at the Windsor library, 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100. Free.
Adult book discussion, “The Tattooist of Auschwitz,” Feb. 11
The Windsor Regional Library holds an adult book discussion on every second Tuesday of the month. This time the group will be discussing, “The Tattooist of Auschwitz.” 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Free. 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Incoming freshman orientation night, Feb. 12
An incoming freshman orientation in Spanish for students with names A-K will take place at Windsor High School on Feb. 12 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. 8695 Windsor Road, Windsor.
Town meetings:
Parks and recreation commission meeting, Feb. 12
The Windsor Parks and Recreation Commission will meet for its regular meeting on Feb. 12 at the Windsor Civic Center at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 400.
