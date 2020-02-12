Friends of the Windsor Regional Library meeting, Feb. 13
The Friends of the Windsor Regional Library will meet for its regular meeting at noon at the library, 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Cloverdale Citrus Fair, Feb. 14 - 17
The 128th Annual Cloverdale Citrus Fair features spectacular citrus exhibits and everything you love about a small town fair. Enjoy live music by popular local bands and entertainers throughout the fair. A carnival brings thrilling rides and games. Friendly Farm Petting Zoo and 4-H Shows offer agricultural education and animal exhibits. Culinary demonstrations and award-winning wine tasting showcase the region’s bounty. Art and photography exhibits highlight the community's talents. Special events include a parade on Feb. 15 at 11 a.m., award winning Cabaret performances, talent shows and a queen pageant. Prices start at $5. For more information go to https://cloverdalecitrusfair.org/.
Your Next Favorite Author: Anna-Marie McLemore, Feb. 15
Join the Windsor Regional Library for a special presentation and workshop with young adult author, Anna-Marie McLemore. By discussing classics, current young adult novels, and their own work, Anna-Marie McLemore will talk about their writing process and about pushing back against societal narratives. They will then lead participants in a writing exercise that invites them to consider characters from their favorite stories. Saturday, Feb. 15, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100. Free.
Scenes in the Scenery: Fitness Hiking Series, Feb. 16
Explore a variety of panoramic views, seasonal flora, and wildlife observations during this rigorous hiking series on Feb. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Shiloh Ranch Regional Park, 5750 Faught Road, Windsor. Meet other adventure-seekers while enjoying intermediate to advanced 4- to 5-mile excursions. Bring a hat, water, lunch, and an enthusiasm for all things outdoors. Free. Parking $7 or free for Regional Parks members. For more information, contact Lesley Pfeiffer by email at Lesley.Pfeiffer@sonoma-county.org or by phone at 707- 565-3080.
Museum Mondays for Little Ones, Feb. 17 -24
The Charles M. Schulz museum welcomes children ages 1–5 and their caregivers to enjoy stories, movement games, and craft activities every Monday through February 24. Price is $5 per child; Free for up to two adults before 11 a.m. Regular museum admission prices apply after 11 a.m. Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa.
Town meetings:
Windsor School Board meeting, Feb. 18
The Windsor Unified School District Board of Trustees will meet for their regular meeting on Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Windsor Town Council Chambers, 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 200.
Town council meeting, Feb. 19
The Windsor Town Council will meet for its regular meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. at city hall, 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 200.
