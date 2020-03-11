Friends of the Windsor Library meeting, March 12
The Friends of the Windsor Library will meet for its regular meeting on Thursday, March 12 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Windsor Regional Library, 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Geek and chill, March 13
Teens in grades 6 to 12 can drop by the Windsor Regional Library on March 13 from 3 to 5 p.m. to chat about whatever floats their “geek boat,” whether it’s comics, Dungeons and Dragons or manga. There will be pizza, virtual reality and games. Free. The library is located at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Family fun bike ride, March 14
Learn how to properly fit helmets, trail-sharing etiquette and how to pass cyclists during this family-friendly bike ride. The recommended age is 7 and older, as children should be able to keep up a steady pace while cruising the paved, flat path. Bring a bike, helmet, water, lunch and small backpack. Free. Parking $7 or free for regional parks members. 12 to 2 p.m. at 393 Violetti Road, Santa Rosa.
California women win the vote film screening, March 14
Using both historical materials and live reenactments, this film presents the dramatic suffrage campaign that won the women of California the right to vote nine years before the federal amendment. The campaign becomes a role model and motivation for the rest of the country; today, the tactics and spirit of these women are a guide and an inspiration for citizen activism in a democratic society. There will be a discussion to follow the film screening. 2 to 4 p.m. Presented by Windsor Regional Library and the League of Women Voters Sonoma County, Windsor Regional Library, 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100
Wine road barrel tasting, March 15
Sample wines from the barrel at Wine Road's 43rd annual barrel tasting. Tickets include the opportunity to sample wine from the barrel and in most cases also try a limited number of current release wines. This event is 21 and over only. Price: $60 Weekend, $45 Sunday Only, $5 Designated Driver. Starts at 11 a.m. at various wineries. For a list of participating wineries, visit wineroad.com.
Cascada de Flores, March 16
A bilingual, participatory and original story told with music and dance. All ages are welcome to attend. Free. 3 to 4 p.m. at the Windsor Regional Library, 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Brittany Howard at the Luther Burbank Center, March 17
Brittany Howard will perform at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts on March 17 at 8 p.m. As the frontwoman and guitarist for Alabama Shakes, Howard has performed everywhere from the Obama White House to the main stage at Lollapalooza, where she sang with Paul McCartney at his invitation. Tickets are $55. The Luther Burbank Center is located at 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa.
Town meetings:
Windsor Town Council meeting, March 18
The Windsor Town Council will meet for its regular meeting on Wednesday, March 18 at 6 p.m. at the town council chambers at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 400.
Parks and recreation meeting, March 19
The Town of Windsor is having a special parks and recreation meeting on Thursday, March 19 at 6 p.m. at the town council chambers at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 400.
