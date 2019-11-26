Opt outside turkey burner, Nov. 29
Burn off your Thanksgiving meal with a five-mile hike up Taylor Mountain, Nov. 29 from 9 to 11 a.m. The moderately strenuous hike will take you up 1,100 vertical feet and offer stunning panorama views. Hike is free, but parking is $7, free for regional park members. Meet at 2080 Kawana Terrace, Santa Rosa.
Holiday arts and crafts market, Nov. 30
The Healdsburg Farmers Market will have a holiday arts and crafts market on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The market will feature local artisans and goods such as hand crafted jewelry, ceramics, fiber arts, wood work and more. Market takes place at North and Vine Street in the West Plaza parking lot.
“Escanaba in da Moonlight” Dec. 1 - 15
A hunting story to beat all hunting stories, this play is a hilarious tale of humor, horror and heart as the main character goes to any and all lengths to remove herself from the wrong end of the record book. $42 for premium seats, $28 for general admission. 2 to 4 p.m. Ongoing until Dec. 15, various times. Playing at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road.
Spanish story time, Dec. 5
Spanish story time at the Windsor Library for kids ages 1 to 5. Free. The library is located at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Coffee and crosswords at the library, Dec. 6
Visit the Windsor Regional Library on Dec. 6 for a morning of coffee and crosswords. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the library forum room. Materials will be provided. The library is located at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Town meetings:
Public art advisory commission meeting, Dec. 2
The Windsor Public Art Advisory Commission will for its regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the town hall council chamber. 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 400. All are welcome to attend.
School board meeting, Dec. 3
The Windsor Unified School District Board of Trustees will meet for its regular meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. at the Windsor town hall council chambers. 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 400.
Town council meeting, Dec. 4
The Windsor Town Council will meet for its regular meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. at the town hall council chambers at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 400.
